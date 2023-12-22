Watch CBS News
Driver dies after truck hydroplanes on wet road, crashing into a river in Carson

One person died after a truck crashed into the Dominguez Channel in Carson overnight.

The crash was reported along Avalon Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Authorities believe the car hydroplaned on the wet road before hitting the median and crashed into the river.

One person was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

Search and rescue teams were in the water for several hours looking for a possible second victim, but deputies believe only one person was involved in the deadly crash.  

The crash remains under investigation.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 7:03 AM PST

