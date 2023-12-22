Driver dies after truck hydroplanes on wet road, crashing into a river in Carson
One person died after a truck crashed into the Dominguez Channel in Carson overnight.
The crash was reported along Avalon Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.
Authorities believe the car hydroplaned on the wet road before hitting the median and crashed into the river.
One person was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.
Search and rescue teams were in the water for several hours looking for a possible second victim, but deputies believe only one person was involved in the deadly crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
