Driver crashes into pedestrians on downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, 2 seriously injured

At least two people are in serious condition and six total are injured after a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk and crashed into a tree in downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash was reported around 12:39 p.m. at 535 E 8th Street.

A total of five people were hospitalized in the aftermath, with one individual suffering from an injury but declining transport to a hospital. The patients had varying degrees of injury, the LAFD said, but two were in at least serious condition.

It's not yet clear if the driver of the vehicle is one of the injured individuals. Images from the scene showed what appeared to be an SUV that had crashed into a large tree on the sidewalk.

None of the individuals' identities had been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation. No additional details were immediatley made available.