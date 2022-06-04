Drive-by shooting during car meet in Rialto leaves one wounded

One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting during a car meet in Rialto Saturday morning.

The shooting reportedly occurred just before 11 a.m. at Jerry Eaves Park, where a crowd had gathered for a local car meet.

According to Rialto Police Department, the shooting was preceded by an altercation of some sort.

As one of the groups involved left the park, shots were fired towards the still-gathered group in the park, striking one man.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities were still searching for the suspects, for whom the only information available was that they were possibly driving a red or maroon vehicle.

Officers remained on scene throughout the afternoon to continue their investigation.