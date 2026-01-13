Dozens protest against recent immigration operations in Downey

Dozens of people lined up along Firestone Boulevard in Downey to protest against recent immigration operations in the city.

Over the weekend, residents recorded multiple federal enforcement operations. One of the videos from Saturday morning shows two landscapers struggling with immigration agents, despite having legal status. Agents eventually released both men.

"They are targeting our communities," Rev. Tania Lopez said. "They are racially profiling."

Lopez said this is the first time the community has seen immigration agents sweep through Downey. Last June, Lopez claimed an agent pointed a gun at her after she recorded them detaining someone in her church's parking lot.

"Now, they are back in our city, accosting and making our neighbors feel unsafe," Lopez said.

The protesters marched down to the city hall to express their frustration to the council and the mayor.

"We cannot and we will not stay silent," Mayor Claudia Frometa said during the meeting. "This is not a partisan issue. This is a human issue."

Frometa denounced the immigration operations and told residents that neither the city nor the police department was involved.

"We, at a local level, cannot interfere with federal operations. That would be a federal crime," she said.

Frometa added that the city has allocated $25,000 for food banks and legal aid workshops.

During the meeting, Councilmember Mario Trujillo criticized Frometa for not speaking out enough against the immigration operations. After a short break, the meeting resumed as normal.

The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to CBS Los Angeles' requests for comment.