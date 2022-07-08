Dozens of firefighters battle blaze at vacant South Los Angeles building

Firefighters battled a blaze early Friday morning at a vacant building near the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

(credit: CBS)

The fire was first reported at about 3 a.m. at a one-story commercial structure at 8124 S. Western Ave. The first firefighters on the scene found the building well-involved with fire, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Within 53 minutes, 87 firefighters got the flames contained and knocked down the fire, Humphrey said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.