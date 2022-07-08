Watch CBS News
Dozens of firefighters battle blaze at vacant South Los Angeles building

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Firefighters battled a blaze early Friday morning at a vacant building near the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

south-la-fire.jpg
(credit: CBS)

The fire was first reported at about 3 a.m. at a one-story commercial structure at 8124 S. Western Ave. The first firefighters on the scene found the building well-involved with fire, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Within 53 minutes, 87 firefighters got the flames contained and knocked down the fire, Humphrey said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

First published on July 8, 2022 / 7:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

