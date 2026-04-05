Group of teens who "stormed" roof of downtown LA skyscraper detained, police say

A group of more than a dozen juveniles was detained by police overnight after they "stormed" the roof of the skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles, according to police.

In a post on X, Los Angeles Police Department Central Division officers said that a group of nearly 15 juveniles "made a conscious decision to storm the roof of a high-rise building in the Financial District."

"Trespassing onto the rooftop of a building over 50 stores tall is taken seriously by property managers," the post said.

Police said that all of the juveniles were apprehended and booked for trespassing and vandalism before they were released to their guardians. None of the detainees were identified and it's unclear how they were able to gain access to the building.

CBS LA reached out to US Bank officials for comment on the incident, which appeared to have taken place at the U.S. Bank Tower on W. 5th Street, but were deferred to law enforcement.

A photo shared by police shows a group of people being detained outside the building.