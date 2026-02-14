18-year-old shot at downtown Los Angeles street takeover

One person was wounded during a shooting at a street takeover in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department officers told CBS LA that they were dispatched to the intersection of 18th Street and Main Street at around 1:05 a.m. after learning of a street takeover.

As they arrived at the scene, officers said that they heard gunshots and found an 18-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital after he was struck by gunfire. He was said to be in stable condition as of Saturday evening.

Police said that the suspect, only described as a male, fled from the area in an unknown direction in an unknown vehicle.

No further information was provided.