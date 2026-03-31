Woman stabbed in neck in downtown Los Angeles

A woman was rushed to a hospital after she was stabbed in the neck in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The incident was reported in the area of Olympic Boulevard and Hope Street, adjacent to Grand Hope Park, at 10:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, identified only as a 70-year-old woman, was stabbed in the neck by a man, police said. The man fled the scene before first responders arrived and was seen entering an apartment complex on foot. He was described as in his 20s, standing at about 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds with dreadlocks.

The woman remains hospitalized in serious condition.

It's not yet clear what led up to the stabbing, or what weapon was used.

Aerial images showed a police presence on Hope as of 10:55 a.m.

No additional details were immediately made available.