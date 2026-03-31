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Woman stabbed in neck in downtown Los Angeles

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Austin Turner,
Jeff Nguyen
Jeff Nguyen
Jeff Nguyen covers breaking news and contributes to the CBS News California Investigates franchise.
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Jeff Nguyen

/ CBS LA

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A woman was rushed to a hospital after she was stabbed in the neck in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The incident was reported in the area of Olympic Boulevard and Hope Street, adjacent to Grand Hope Park, at 10:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, identified only as a 70-year-old woman, was stabbed in the neck by a man, police said. The man fled the scene before first responders arrived and was seen entering an apartment complex on foot. He was described as in his 20s, standing at about 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds with dreadlocks.

The woman remains hospitalized in serious condition.

It's not yet clear what led up to the stabbing, or what weapon was used.

Aerial images showed a police presence on Hope as of 10:55 a.m.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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