Man in downtown Los Angeles arrested after allegedly throwing bricks, fire extinguisher from roof of building

A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing bricks and a fire extinguisher from the roof of a building in downtown Los Angeles on Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 3 a.m. that a man on the 800 block of Broadway Avenue was throwing objects from a high-rise.

When officers arrived, they approached the man who was allegedly throwing bricks and a fire extinguisher from the roof.

The man was arrested without incident. No officers were injured.

It is unknown why the man was on the roof.