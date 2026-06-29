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Man in downtown Los Angeles arrested after allegedly throwing bricks, fire extinguisher from roof of building

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing bricks and a fire extinguisher from the roof of a building in downtown Los Angeles on Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 3 a.m. that a man on the 800 block of Broadway Avenue was throwing objects from a high-rise.

When officers arrived, they approached the man who was allegedly throwing bricks and a fire extinguisher from the roof.

The man was arrested without incident. No officers were injured.

It is unknown why the man was on the roof. 

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