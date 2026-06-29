Man in downtown Los Angeles arrested after allegedly throwing bricks, fire extinguisher from roof of building
A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing bricks and a fire extinguisher from the roof of a building in downtown Los Angeles on Monday morning.
The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 3 a.m. that a man on the 800 block of Broadway Avenue was throwing objects from a high-rise.
When officers arrived, they approached the man who was allegedly throwing bricks and a fire extinguisher from the roof.
The man was arrested without incident. No officers were injured.
It is unknown why the man was on the roof.