LAPD detectives seek help finding hit-and-run driver that injured pedestrian downtown

Los Angeles police are seeking help from the public as they continue searching for a hit-and-run driver that severaly injured a pedestrian in downtown Los Angeles in January.

The collision happened back on Jan. 9, 2026 at around 2:40 a.m., when police were called to Eighth Street for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. An LAPD news release said that the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was walking across the street when he was hit by the suspect's car.

Instead of stopping to help, the driver continued driving and was last seen driving west on Eighth Street towards Bixel Street, police said.

Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for severe injuries, the LAPD release said. He has not yet been identified.

As with all hit-and-run crashes resulting in injury in Los Angeles, a standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered to anyone with information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect through the city's Administrative Code Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LAPD at (213) 833-3713.