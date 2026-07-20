Graffiti removal set to begin at downtown LA's infamous "Graffiti towers," Mayor Bass says

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says that graffiti removal and blight abatement are set to begin at the infamous "Graffiti Towers" in downtown Los Angeles.

The news comes after a confirmation hearing for the sale of the property, formally known as Oceanwide Plaza. Bass said that the proposed buyer, a Riverside County development firm called The KPC Group, has "committed to immediately begin comprehensive remediation work" that will be completed within three months.

"Oceanwide Plaza sits at the center of one of Downtown Los Angeles' most important economic corridors, linking the Convention Center, Crypto.com Arena, LA LIVE, and the broader South Park district," Bass said in a statement. "Completing this project is about far more than finishing a building — it's about restoring confidence, reconnecting a vital commercial corridor, and unlocking the economic potential of one of the city's most strategic destinations ahead of a transformative decade for Los Angeles."

The KPC Group emerged as buyers earlier this year, after months of uncertainty over the ownership of the property. At the time, the development firm reached an agreement with Lendlease, the original contractor for the project, and filed its initial purchase agreement in federal bankruptcy court for $470 million, the LA Times reported back in February.

The towers were originally planned to be a residential and retail space in the heart of downtown LA, but the China-based developer abandoned the $1 billion project in 2019 after four years of construction because they were unable to continue financing.

Bass said that during Monday's confirmation hearing, The KPC Group offered stronger commitments to cleaning up the property, which led the city to withdraw its objection to the modified bankruptcy plan. They said that the commitments included an expedited path to remediate the site, restart construction and make "meaningful construction progress" ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

The three-tower complex, which made headlines in 2024 when viral video showed more than two dozen floors of the buildings tagged with a litany of graffiti. Along with the graffiti, the property also became a hot spot for social media stunts like base jumping from the tallest tower, which is 49 floors high, and tightrope walking. The frequent trespassing resulted in dozens of arrests in early 2024 before a heightened police presence was ordered by city officials.

An aerial view of graffiti spray-painted by taggers on at least 27 stories of an unfinished skyscraper development located downtown on February 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Council members approved $1.1 million in fencing surrounding the area to prevent illegal activity, and allocated more funds to temporarily increase LAPD security in the area.

The KPC Group is described as a "full-service real estate development firm" that specializes in the "acquisition, financing and delivery of projects across hospitality, mixed-use, healthcare, and commercial sectors," according to the company's website. Among their notable projects are the 300-room Kali Hotel and Rooftop, which is being constructed near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and a 17,000-unit master planned community in Coachella. An extensive list of previous projects includes multiple healthcare facilities across Southern California, a sprawling shopping center in Hemet and Mount Palomar Winery in Temecula.

The move is the latest in a long list of ongoing work to revitalize downtown before Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In January, city crews installed so-called "graffiti proof" ivy along the 101 Freeway, and earlier on Monday, city officials shared details on the ongoing work to modernize and expand the Los Angeles Convention Center.