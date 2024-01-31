27 floors of abandoned luxury high-rises vandalized in Downtown Los Angeles

Vandals tagged over two dozen floors of a luxury real estate development across the street from LA Live and the red carpet for the GRAMMY Awards.

At least 27 floors of the deserted three-building project were covered with various multi-color tags. The graffiti started popping up at the abandoned towers this week. In a tweet, the Los Angeles Police Department stated it has teamed up with the district representatives to develop a plan to secure the property.

"The measure will be implemented immediately and the graffiti will be removed," the department wrote on X.

Nearly every floor of the dormant Oceanwide Plaza luxury development in Downtown LA was tagged this week. I counted 27 floors of graffiti. The $1 billion project was stalled 5 years ago and sits just across from LA Live and the red carpet for Sunday's Grammys. @kcalnews #DTLA pic.twitter.com/FAGbOecSHw — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 31, 2024

Construction on the $1 billion development started in 2015 and promised to change Downtown Los Angeles from "an in-and-out destination to a place to dwell," according to the architecture firm CallisonRTKL's website.

The mega-project boasted twin 40-story buildings that would house 340 luxury condominiums and include private screening rooms, a dog washing facility and many other amenities on the property. The highlight of the project was the 49-story high-rise that would house 164 more condos in addition to a Park Hyatt hotel, restaurants, a rooftop pool, and other event spaces.

Work on the trio of towers stalled in 2019 after the developer reportedly faced financial troubles.