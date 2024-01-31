Watch CBS News
Local News

27 floors of abandoned luxury high-rises vandalized in Downtown Los Angeles

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Los Angeles Sports Live

Vandals tagged over two dozen floors of a luxury real estate development across the street from LA Live and the red carpet for the GRAMMY Awards.

At least 27 floors of the deserted three-building project were covered with various multi-color tags. The graffiti started popping up at the abandoned towers this week. In a tweet, the Los Angeles Police Department stated it has teamed up with the district representatives to develop a plan to secure the property. 

"The measure will be implemented immediately and the graffiti will be removed," the department wrote on X.

Construction on the $1 billion development started in 2015 and promised to change Downtown Los Angeles from "an in-and-out destination to a place to dwell," according to the architecture firm CallisonRTKL's website. 

The mega-project boasted twin 40-story buildings that would house 340 luxury condominiums and include private screening rooms, a dog washing facility and many other amenities on the property. The highlight of the project was the 49-story high-rise that would house 164 more condos in addition to a Park Hyatt hotel, restaurants, a rooftop pool, and other event spaces.

Work on the trio of towers stalled in 2019 after the developer reportedly faced financial troubles. 

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 8:22 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.