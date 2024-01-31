27 floors of abandoned luxury high-rises vandalized in Downtown Los Angeles
Vandals tagged over two dozen floors of a luxury real estate development across the street from LA Live and the red carpet for the GRAMMY Awards.
At least 27 floors of the deserted three-building project were covered with various multi-color tags. The graffiti started popping up at the abandoned towers this week. In a tweet, the Los Angeles Police Department stated it has teamed up with the district representatives to develop a plan to secure the property.
"The measure will be implemented immediately and the graffiti will be removed," the department wrote on X.
Construction on the $1 billion development started in 2015 and promised to change Downtown Los Angeles from "an in-and-out destination to a place to dwell," according to the architecture firm CallisonRTKL's website.
The mega-project boasted twin 40-story buildings that would house 340 luxury condominiums and include private screening rooms, a dog washing facility and many other amenities on the property. The highlight of the project was the 49-story high-rise that would house 164 more condos in addition to a Park Hyatt hotel, restaurants, a rooftop pool, and other event spaces.
Work on the trio of towers stalled in 2019 after the developer reportedly faced financial troubles.
