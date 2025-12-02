Man allegedly throws Molotov cocktails inside downtown LA federal building

Federal prosecutors charged a Koreatown man who allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails inside the downtown Los Angeles federal building.

The Department of Justice said agents arrested Jose Francisco Jovel, 54, immediately after the attack on Monday morning. He faces a single charge of attempted malicious damage to federal property, which carries a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

"There can be zero tolerance for any targeting of law enforcement officials – let alone violent acts – and we're lucky that the devices allegedly thrown by the subject did not physically injure anyone," FBI Assistant Director in Charge Akil Davis said.

Jovel allegedly lit his Koreatown apartment on fire four hours before he arrived at the federal building at 300 N. Los Angeles Street, according to the Justice Department's complaint. While at the base of the stairs leading to the office's main entrance, Jovel allegedly tossed two Molotov cocktails through the open door, past a line of people waiting to go through the security checkpoint, according to investigators.

Federal agents found a lighter and five more Molotov cocktails in Jovel's bags after he was arrested. In the criminal complaint, Jovel allegedly said "this is a terrorist attack" and "you're separating families."

Surveillance footage from federal investigators appears to show Jovel allegedly lighting the Molotovs on fire and flames emitting from devices mid-flight. However, it did not seem to ignite anything inside the building. Investigators said the cocktails contained hand sanitizer or ethanol, both of which are flammable.

"I am deeply alarmed by the incident that occurred at the Federal Building in Downtown," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "This type of behavior is absolutely unconscionable. Thank you to our LAPD officers and law enforcement partners for their intervention and response. I am grateful that no one was injured."

The federal complaint also detailed Jovel's lengthy criminal history, which included multiple felony convictions dating back to 1992. The Justice Department's complaint also states that he had a juvenile criminal history, which included a murder charge.