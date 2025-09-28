Woman hospitalized after jumping from downtown LA high-rise due to e-bike fire

A woman was injured on Sunday when she jumped from the third floor of a downtown Los Angeles high-rise to get away from an e-bike fire, authorities said.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were sent to the Rosslyn Lofts, located in the 400 block of S. Main Street, shortly after 9:45 a.m. upon learning of the blaze, said a news release from department officials.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the flames, which were extinguished in about 20 minutes. They said that the building's sprinkler system was able to keep them largely in check until they were contained by first-arriving crews.

"A 68-year-old female resident ... reportedly jumped from a third-floor fire escape prior to LAFD arrival, sustaining a severe leg injury and minor facial trauma," the release said. She was taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition and is expected to be okay, firefighters said.

No other injuries were reported.

"The cause of the fire was deemed to be electrical in nature," the release said.