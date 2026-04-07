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Man in downtown Los Angeles allegedly beats victim to death with pole

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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An investigation is underway after a man allegedly beat another man to death with a pole in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a security guard patrolling the Los Angeles Convention Center parking garage witnessed a man allegedly attacking another with a three-to-four-foot pole just after midnight in the area of Convention Center Drive and Venice Boulevard.

The suspect fled the scene on foot as the security guard approached, police said. 

The victim, identified only as a man in his 50s, was found lying in a pool of blood. He was pronounced dead at the scene at about 12:35 a.m.

The suspect remains at large. The LAPD said the investigation remains ongoing. 

It's not yet clear if the two men knew each other prior to the alleged attack or if the act of violence was random.

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