Police investigating alleged shooting on 10 Freeway near downtown LA

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating reports of a shooting on the 10 Freeway near downtown on Monday afternoon.

It happened a little after 2;30 p.m. on westbound lanes of the freeway near the Santa Fe Avenue ramps, police told CBS LA. Officers were called to the area near Washington Boulevard and Grand Avenue, near the Los Angeles Trade-Technical College campus, upon learning of a gunshot victim.

Police said they were still unsure if the victim was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle. The victim's condition was not immediately known.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were also called to the scene, but told CBS LA that they didn't take anyone to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.