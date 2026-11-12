Downtown LA's Pershing Square ice rink opens for holiday skating season

Winter has arrived in downtown LA's Pershing Square as the ice rink officially opened to skaters on Thursday.

The Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square has been a tradition for the last 25 years, and at 7,200 square feet, it is among the city's largest outdoor rinks.

Holiday Ice Rink Downtown LA Pershing Square, Dec. 6, 2025. Allen J. Schaben

The annual celebration event and tree-lighting ceremony takes place on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. The ice rink can be enjoyed through the new year, until Jan. 2, 2027.

Program organizers say it's professional-quality ice, bringing in more than 45,000 skaters and 221,000 spectators each year.

Themed events are planned on certain nights, including DJ Spotlight, Classical Sundays, Latin Holiday Night and A Country Christmas.

LOS ANGELES, CA-NOVEMBER 23, Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles. Mel Melcon/ Getty Images

General admission to the rink, including skate rental is $22, for a locker its $5 more, and skate helpers are $6.

Located at 532 South Olive Street, the rink is accessible by car, bus, Metro (Pershing Square stop) or Metrolink.