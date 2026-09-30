6 arrested in Los Angeles, Orange County organized vehicle theft ring investigation

Half a dozen people were arrested in connection with an organized vehicle theft ring that allegedly committed carjackings in Los Angeles and Orange counties in recent months.

In a news release shared by the Downey Police Department, investigators said that the crimes began on August 7 and continued through September 22, often targeting high-value vehicles in both counties.

"Over the course of the investigation, the crew was linked to numerous stolen high-end vehicles, multiple police pursuits, a carjacking in the City of Downey, and an incident in which a suspect pointed a handgun at a police officer during a traffic stop," the release said.

Authorities executed search warrants at 11 different locations during the investigation that they said were connected to suspects and criminal activity, resulting in six arrests and the recovery of nine stolen vehicles and more than a dozen firearms, Downey PD's release said.

Four of the suspects were charged with multiple felony counts by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, but police did not specify what charges they face.

The lengthy investigation included personnel from law enforcement departments throughout both counties, including Los Angeles and Orange County sheriff's departments, as well as police from the California Highway Patrol and South Gate, El Monte, Torrance, Redondo Beach, Beverly Hills, Manhattan Beach and Gardena police departments.

"This investigation highlights the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies when combating organized criminal activity that crosses jurisdictional boundaries," the Downey PD release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Detective J. Estrada at 562-904-2332.