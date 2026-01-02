Doncic and James score 30+ each for 1st time this season in Lakers' 128-121 win over Grizzlies

Luka Doncic scored 34 points — half on free throws — and LeBron James added 31 as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 128-121 on Friday night to open a two-game set.

The teams will meet again Sunday in Los Angeles.

Doncic had eight assists and six rebounds. James had nine rebounds and six assists. The superstars dominated the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 12-2 run that put it out of reach. Doncic scored four points and assisted on two 3-pointers while James closed out the spurt with a basket.

The Grizzlies were missing six players, including Zach Edey. They had six players in double figures.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who have dropped four of six and fell two games under .500 on the road. Former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 20 points. Ja Morant had 16 points and 11 assists coming off his 40-point game in an overtime loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Jake Laravia had 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and nine rebounds for the Lakers.

The Lakers blew a 15-point lead in the second quarter after the Grizzlies ran off 18 straight points to take a three-point lead, their first of the game. Caldwell-Pope hit two of the Grizzlies' four 3-pointers in the spurt with Jock Landale adding seven points.

Caldwell-Pope's back-to-back 3-pointers forced a 96-all tie going into the fourth.

Up next

The teams face off again on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.