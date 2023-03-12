Domestic violence suspect gets in shootout and standoff with Ontario police during arrest

Domestic violence suspect gets in shootout and standoff with Ontario police during arrest

Domestic violence suspect gets in shootout and standoff with Ontario police during arrest

A shocking incident took place in Ontario on Friday afternoon, as a handcuffed suspect managed to obtain a gun and initiate a standoff with police.

"We've seen a lot of police activity, but like this? Never. I've been here for 32 years," said Wail Khalif, a witness and business owner.

The incident began when law enforcement officers checked out a car that had stopped in the middle of the street in the 500 block of Holt Boulevard in Ontario.

Officers with the Ontario Police Department said they handcuffed a domestic violence suspect and put him in the back of a police cruiser. It is unclear what happened next but somehow the man managed to get a hidden gun and fire shots at the officers.

The patrol unit then rolled towards American Auto Masters and crashed into the building, where the owner was inside and witnessed the incident.

"The person was in handcuffs in the back, but for some reason, he had a gun," said Khalif. "He started shooting."

A standoff ensued that lasted for hours before the suspect finally surrendered. The suspect was taken to the hospital and then booked into jail. He faces numerous charges including attempted murder of a police officer.

No officers were hurt.