Domestic violence call results in deadly officer-involved shooting in Culver City

An investigation was underway Sunday following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Culver City.

The incident unfolded after 12:15 a.m. after Culver City officers responded to a domestic violence call for help in the 3800 block of College Avenue.

When they arrived, they located the suspect who police say was armed with a handgun. According to officers, the man was accused of threatening his wife.

The man fled and a pursuit ensued. He then crashed into the center median in the area of Culver Boulevard and Cardiff Avenue in Culver City. He fled on foot after the crash, and a foot pursuit ensued.

Moments later, police say an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was killed. No officers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.