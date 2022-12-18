Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Domestic violence call results in deadly officer-involved shooting in Culver City

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Olga Ospina's weather forecast (Dec. 18)
Olga Ospina's weather forecast (Dec. 18) 02:51

An investigation was underway Sunday following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Culver City.

The incident unfolded after 12:15 a.m. after Culver City officers responded to a domestic violence call for help in the 3800 block of College Avenue. 

When they arrived, they located the suspect who police say was armed with a handgun. According to officers, the man was accused of threatening his wife. 

The man fled and a pursuit ensued. He then crashed into the center median in the area of Culver Boulevard and Cardiff Avenue in Culver City. He fled on foot after the crash, and a foot pursuit ensued. 

Moments later, police say an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was killed. No officers were injured. 

The incident remains under investigation.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 8:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.