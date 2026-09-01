Dolly Parton Hollywood Walk of Fame star getting repaired

Fans wanting to visit Dolly Parton's Hollywood Walk of Fame star may want to hold off for a few days, as it's being repaired due to both aging cracks and vandalism.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said the star was already scheduled for repairs and that scratches on the star's brass emblem were brought to her attention yesterday.

Today, crews were at the cordoned-off star, working on the black terrazzo panel, with the brass center emblem removed.

Repairs to Dolly Parton's Hollywood Walk of Fame star are underway CBS LA

Visitors were surprised and disappointed to learn that Dolly's star had been vandalized and was not there on Tuesday.

Donna came from Hawaii and said she was going to place a lei on Dolly's star. Another fan from Boston said she's sad she won't be able to see the star before she heads back home.

"I'm genuinely shocked by this," visitor Brian Donnelly said. "Thank God for these guys; they can repair it immediately."

The Hollywood Historic Trust maintains the stars, and Executive Director Lily Weiner said Dolly Parton's star was already on their repair list, but other, more severely damaged stars had been prioritized because pedestrian safety is a top priority.

"When she passed, the Hollywood Historic Trust and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce made the decision to move her repair timeline up, in order to honor her life and legacy," Weiner said.

Dolly Parton's star went up at 6712 Hollywood Boulevard 42 years ago, in 1984. When her death was announced on Aug. 25, mourning fans flocked to her Hollywood star, laying bouquets of flowers and written messages.

Martinez said it will take three days for the black terrazzo panel to cure, and the polished brass emblem will be placed on Friday -- in time for weekend visitors.