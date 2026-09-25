Dolly Parton Day to be celebrated across Southern California with tributes, events

Dolly Parton Day will be celebrated by fans across Southern California on Friday, paying tribute to the late country singer.

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom officially made Sept. 25 Dolly Parton Day as a nod to Parton's beloved song "9 to 5.

Parton, who died at 80 in late August, was a groundbreaking artist who built a career that spanned decades and catapulted her into TV and the big screen. Parton was known for her generosity and impact on the community. She also helped children worldwide fall in love with reading through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

Parton died after a brief, private battle with cancer and came as a shock to countless fans.

Here are Dolly Parton events taking place across Southern California:

Grand Performances: Grand Performance and the DTLA Alliance will honor the life and legacy of Dolly Parton with a special lunch hour tribute. There will be live music from Leslie Stevens and Andy Keathley, plus fun giveaways.

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: 350 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90071

Vroman's Bookstore: The bookstore will be observing the first annual Dolly Patron Day with a special storytime event. The event will feature live music and a reading from Dolly's book, "Coat of Many Colors."

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Vroman's Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101

Los Angeles County Library: The LA County Library will be hosting Dolly Parton Day events at locations across the Southland. The event, Dolly Day: Smarty Pants Storytime, will include songs, rhymes and movement while learning school readiness skills.

When: Various times

Where: Various locations

Rooftop Cinema DTLA: The Rooftop Cinema Club will have a special showing of "9 to 5" to celebrate Dolly Parton Day.

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., film starts at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 888 S. Olive St., 4th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Jose Fabian contributed to this report.