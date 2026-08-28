Studio City dog dies of heat exhaustion while in trainer's care

A Studio City dog trainer is facing growing scrutiny after a family said their beloved pet died of heat exhaustion while under his care.

Owner Andrew Fedyk said he and his wife left their 2-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog Dunkin and another dog for four weeks of basic leash training and boarding while they went to Europe with their newborn. After paying $10,000, Fedyk said Smart Dogs Dog Training owner Jeff Todd called him saying that Dunkin had died of heat exhaustion after being in the trainer's care for roughly 36 hours.

Todd told the family that a trainer took the family's dog to a Sherman Oaks park during a heat wave where temperatures peaked at around 99 degrees.

Fedyk said he was told his dog's body was at an employee's house while his other dog was taken to a different facility in Hollywood. He said someone also removed the AirTags from his dogs' collars after they were at the park.

"I asked why they never sent Dunkin to a vet if it was heat stroke or heat exhaustion because that's something, with intervention, that you can save the dog's life," Fedyk said. "Nothing was ever done."

Fedyk said he met Todd only once after he arrived at his house in a sprinter van with "Smart Dogs Dog Training decals," roughly two days before Dunkin died. He regrets not asking to see the actual boarding facility.

CBS LA tried to find the boarding facility's address through property records associated with Todd and his business. One appeared to be just a PO box. Another was in Sherman Oaks, where neighbors said they remembered a dog trainer with multiple barking dogs and the same van living there more than a year ago.

As Fedyk's story spread on social media, more than half a dozen dog owners reached out and shared similar horror stories. One person wrote that their German Shepherd Ranger died while with Todd. Another claimed that their dog died three days after training with him.

"He's running a very deeply unethical, cruel, dangerous business," Fedyk said.

CBS LA tried contacting Todd numerous times via phone and email but did not receive a response.

Los Angeles Animal Services said they are investigating the case. They urged every dog owner to tour boarding facilities before handing over their pets.

"A reputable and trustworthy boarding facility will accommodate tours and welcome prospective clients to inspect their accommodations, safety protocols, and general environment," LA Animal Services wrote in a statement. "During your walkthrough, observe the cleanliness and security of the kennels, evaluate the play and exercise areas, and speak directly with the facility staff regarding their daily routines, supervision ratios, and emergency medical procedures."