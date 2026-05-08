Southern California family's dog dies after eating death cap mushroom during walk

A Southern California family is turning their tragedy into a warning after their beloved dog ate a death cap mushroom during a simple walk in the park.

"Bogie was the sweetest dog ever," owner Chloe Julian said. "We got him when he was 9 weeks old. We basically raised him, and he brought so much joy into all of our lives.

Julian said her 1-year-old golden retriever, Bogie, was staying with family while she and her fiancé were out of town. She said during a walk at Valencia Summit Park, her family saw him eat something.

"She noticed, but by that point, he already ate the mushroom," Julian said. "They went home, put him to bed like normal in his crate. Then, the next morning, when they woke up, they realized that he threw up everywhere, all over his crate."

The family rushed Bogie to the emergency veterinarian for IV fluids and medication. Overnight, she said his condition worsened. Julian and her fiancé rushed home to be with him.

"We could just tell, the minute we got there, that he was not OK," Julian said.

They faced a major problem. They still had no idea what kind of mushroom Bogie ate.

Julian and her fiancé said they went back to the emergency vet and uploaded a picture of the mushroom to a poison control group while they waited. It was so serious that a specialist from Rhode Island saw the post and called Bogie's vet to help.

"It was a death cap mushroom," Julian said. "I'll never forget one of the tests he had was his blood mixed with something. It showed how yellow his liver was. And, at that point, they're like he's going into liver failure.

Death cap mushrooms are highly toxic to both humans and pets. Expert Bob Cummings said the fungi have become increasingly more common.

"This toxin goes to those vital organs and literally shuts them down by shutting down its genetic machinery," Cummings said. "They cannot do anything. It's almost like someone takes your liver out."

Julian said Bogie was in a lot of pain, and they didn't have many options left.

"We told him how much we loved him, and then when we brought him back in, that's when we had to make the decision to take him to doggy heaven," Julian said.

Experts said people should leave death cap mushrooms alone if they encounter them on a walk.

"I want this story to save at least one animal," Julian said. "We don't have our baby anymore. But, I hope that his story will save someone else's."