Mountain lion attacks dog in Glendale while on walk with owner

A mountain lion viciously attacked a dog in Glendale on Monday night while on a walk with its owner.

Laura McVay said she had taken her dog, Declan, out for a walk around 11 p.m. when the attack took place. She said she was feet away from her front door when she felt a tug behind her and saw a mountain lion attacking Declan.

A recent photo Laura McVay with her dog Declan. Laura McVay

McVay said she tried to make noise and scare the big cat away, but was unsuccessful. A few moments later, the mountain lion ran off with her dog and she hasn't seen them since.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said it received a report of the attack on Tuesday and assigned a biologist to further investigate the incident.

McVay described Declan as a fun-loving dog. She said that although she has never had an encounter with a mountain lion in her neighborhood before, she hopes it serves as a warning to other residents to stay vigilant with their animals.