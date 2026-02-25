Watch CBS News
Mountain lion attacks dog in Glendale while on walk with owner

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

A mountain lion viciously attacked a dog in Glendale on Monday night while on a walk with its owner.

Laura McVay said she had taken her dog, Declan, out for a walk around 11 p.m. when the attack took place. She said she was feet away from her front door when she felt a tug behind her and saw a mountain lion attacking Declan.

copy-of-generic-youtube-thumbnail-no-gradient-2026-02-25t124121-668.jpg
A recent photo Laura McVay with her dog Declan.  Laura McVay

McVay said she tried to make noise and scare the big cat away, but was unsuccessful. A few moments later, the mountain lion ran off with her dog and she hasn't seen them since.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said it received a report of the attack on Tuesday and assigned a biologist to further investigate the incident.

McVay described Declan as a fun-loving dog. She said that although she has never had an encounter with a mountain lion in her neighborhood before, she hopes it serves as a warning to other residents to stay vigilant with their animals.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

