Dodgers starter Eric Lauer sidelined with left elbow inflammation after rough outing

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Eric Lauer went on the injured list with left elbow inflammation Wednesday.

The left-hander gave up seven runs and eight hits in three innings of a 13-8 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. He is 7-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 14 games, including 12 starts.

"I felt good warming up, felt good in the bullpen and then got out there and kind of just lost it," Lauer said after the loss, not mentioning a possible injury. "I think I might have been tinkering a little too much in between. I don't think that there's something glaringly wrong."

The Dodgers acquired Lauer on May 17 from Toronto in exchange for cash. He was 1-5 with a 6.69 ERA in eight games for the Blue Jays. Last season, Lauer was 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA.

To make room on the 40-man roster, relief pitcher Will Klein was added to the 60-day IL.

Reliever Blake Treinen returned after being on the IL since June 20 with right elbow inflammation.

The right-hander made seven rehab appearances between Low-A Ontario and Triple-A Oklahoma City, posting a 0.00 ERA with eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Treinen is 4-1 with a 3.52 ERA in 29 games for the Dodgers this season.