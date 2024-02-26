Dodgers ship Manuel Margot to Minnesota Twins; re-sign fan favorite Kiké Hernández

The beginning of Spring Training did nothing to derail the Los Angeles Dodgers busy offseason as the team made a trade and re-signed a fan favorite player on Monday.

Their first order of business was shipping newly-acquired outfielder Manuel Margot to the Minnesota Twins, along with minor league infielder Rayne Doncon. In return, they received Minnesota's No.23 ranked prospect, shortstop Noah Miller.

Margot was part of the deal that landed right-handed flamethrower Tyler Glasnow in Los Angeles, and had yet to take the field in an official game with the Dodgers. He did however get six Spring Training at bats with the team in which he was hitless.

Miller, 21, was drafted in the first round of the 2021 draft and most recently played with Minnesota's High-A team in 2023 where he batted .223 with eight homers and 60 RBIs.

Just moments after the trade was announced, Dodger fan favorite Enrique Hernández took to X to announce the news that he was re-signing with the Boys in Blue himself.

Sources say….. I’m back!!!



1st to break news @myself — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) February 26, 2024

His deal is reportedly worth $4 million over one year. according to CBS Sports.

Hernández, fondly known to fans as Kiké, spent the latter half of last season with the Dodgers after being traded by the Boston Red Sox. Prior to his time in Boston, Hernández spent six seasons with Los Angeles.

In 2023, he hit .237 with 11 home runs and 61 runs batted in over 140 games between the Red Sox and Dodgers.

Now 32, he's well-known for his ability to field nearly every position on the diamond, giving the Dodgers a useful bench piece to compliment their already loaded roster.