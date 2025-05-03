Dodgers recall South Korean All-Star Hyeseong Kim and place Tommy Edman on injured list

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled South Korean All-Star Hyeseong Kim on Saturday and placed second baseman Tommy Edman on the injured list.

Kim agreed to a $12.5 million, three-year contract with the Dodgers on Jan. 3 and opened the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Edman was placed on the injured list, retroactive to Wednesday, after missing two games with a sore right ankle. Edman ranks second on the team with eight home runs and 24 RBIs.

"Tommy ran (Friday) and just still didn't feel great," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts before Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Braves. "Still some soreness in the ankle. He didn't feel he could play tonight or even tomorrow potentially."

Roberts said he expects Edman to spend the minimum 10 days on the injured list.

Edman's injury creates an opportunity for Kim to make his major league debut.

"I'll figure it out to see if there's an opportunity to start," said Roberts of Kim. "Right now, he can come off the bench and fill in at certain spots."

Roberts said Kim's versatility as a middle infielder, outfielder and pinch-runner was a factor in the team's decision, based on roster depth for what Roberts said is "potentially a short stint" in the majors.

Kim, 26, has played eight seasons in South Korea, including the last six with the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes.

In 28 games with Oklahoma City, Kim hit .252 with five home runs, 19 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

The Dodgers listed Chris Taylor as the starting second baseman in Saturday night's game. Kim was available off the bench.