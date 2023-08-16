Watch CBS News
Dodgers player Miguel Rojas has car broken into downtown LA

A thief broke into the car of Miguel Rojas, shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and stole a purse, iPhone, credit cards and other valuable items.

Rojas was having dinner with his family in downtown Los Angeles after the Dodgers 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. He parked his Lamborghini in a parking lot at the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators say when Rojas and his family returned to the parking lot, the car was smashed and the passenger side window was removed.

A purse with an iPhone belonging to Rojas' mother-in-law, identification cards and other valuable items estimated at $1,400 were taken from the car. The vehicle was damaged, but not stolen.

The suspect was gone before police arrived to the parking lot.

