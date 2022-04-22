Dodgers place Andrew Heaney on IL; Recall Zach McKinstry

In a bit of surprising news, the Dodgers have placed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney on the 10-day IL after reports of shoulder discomfort in his throwing arm.

He's coming off a pair of scoreless starts for Los Angeles, working 10.1 innings with 16 strikeouts - 11 of which came in a dazzling six inning shutout against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Heaney was signed to a one-year, $8.5 million deal for the 2022 season due to the "upside" and "talent" that the Dodgers saw in him after nine big league seasons, most of which came with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dodgers recalled utility man Zach McKinstry as a corresponding move.

McKinstry has spent time with the big league club in parts of the last two seasons, and over 179 plate appearances he's hit .218 with seven homers and 29 runs driven in.

His value comes as a bench presence that can play almost any position on the diamond - having spent time at second and third base, as well as all both corner outfield positions.

In Heaney's stead, the Dodgers have announced that fellow Dodger newbie Tyler Anderson will get the start on Saturday against the San Diego Padres.

Thus far this season, Anderson has pitched in two games for the Dodgers, going 8.0 innings with eight strikeouts, no walks and two runs allowed to the tune of a 2.25 ERA.