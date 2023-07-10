Dodgers option rookie infielder Miguel Vargas in midst of slump

The Dodgers have optioned rookie infielder Miguel Vargas to the minor leagues as he struggles through a lengthy slump.

Despite a promising start to the season for the 23-year-old Cuba native, Vargas has struggled for the vast majority of the year, sporting a lowly .195 batting average in 81 games. He has seven homers and 32 RBIs to the tune of a .305 on-base percentage.

He had his name called prior the season after Gavin Lux went down with a season-ending ACL tear in Spring Training. Early performance showed a lot of promise, as Vargas excelled at drawing walks and getting on base, however, the latest stretch of the season (.079 batting average in 23 games) was enough for the Dodgers to send him back to the minors in order to get back on track.

He was optioned to their Triple-A team, the Oklahoma City Dodgers, along with left-handed relief pitcher Bryan Hudson.

The decision comes at the perfect time, as the MLB heads into their All-Star break, allowing players at least four days without any scheduled games.

Upon return from break, the Dodgers are expected to reinstate utility man Chris Taylor from the injured list to fill in at second base for the time being.

There was no exact timetable as to how long Vargas will fine tune his game in the minors.