Dodgers hit four homers in 7-2 win over Rockies

Teoscar Hernández hit two home runs and Emmet Sheehan pitched seven splendid innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts also went deep for the Dodgers, who increased their lead in the NL West to two games over San Diego. The second-place Padres lost 4-2 at home to Cincinnati.

Sheehan (6-3) allowed three hits and struck out nine. He retired his first 15 batters before Kyle Karros, son of former Dodgers first baseman Eric Karros, singled to left field leading off the sixth.

In 2023, Sheehan threw six no-hit innings in his major league debut.

The right-hander yielded just one run Tuesday, when Tyler Freeman hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Betts hit a two-run homer to left-center to make it 3-0 in the third. Hernández had three hits, including solo homers in the fourth and eighth to reach 80 RBIs.

Germán Márquez (3-13) gave up five runs and six hits in five innings. The right-hander hasn't won since June 18.

Colorado catcher Hunter Goodman hit his 30th homer in the ninth. The last-place Rockies (40-105) have lost four in a row and seven of eight.

Key moment

Will Smith scored on Márquez's wild pitch to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Shohei Ohtani made it 5-0 with an RBI single in the fifth.

Key stat

Colorado has lost a franchise-record 105 games — and there are still 17 remaining.

Up next

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (4-14, 5.10 ERA) threw eight scoreless innings and struck out 10 to beat San Diego last Friday.

Dodgers LHP Blake Snell (3-4, 3.19) gave up five earned runs over five innings in a loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday.