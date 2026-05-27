Dodgers' Kiké Hernández sidelined by a "significant tear" in his left oblique

Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernández is headed to the injured list with "a significant tear" of his left oblique, manager Dave Roberts said on Wednesday.

The injury was revealed in an MRI, Roberts said. No timeline for his recovery or return was provided.

Hernández tweaked his oblique during batting practice on Monday, shortly before telling the media that he was pain-free. He fought to play through it after being embarrassed that it happened in practice and not in a game.

Hernández was off to a hot start after missing the first 53 games of the season while rehabbing from left elbow surgery during the offseason. He went 4 for 4 with two doubles and the homer in his first two games.

Alex Freeland was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Hernández's spot and start at second base Wednesday night against Colorado.