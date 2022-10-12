Dodgers hold off Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers held off the San Diego Padres to capture Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Chris Martin #58 high fives Max Muncy #13 and Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after a 5-3 win over the San Diego Padres in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. / Getty Images

An early lead helped propel the Dodgers to the victory, batting in five runs in the first three innings.

Pitcher Julio Urias held the Padres scoreless until the fifth inning when he gave up a solo home run to Wil Myer. The Padres were able to bat in two more runs before Urias was pulled out. He gave up four hits while on the mound but also struck out six.

The Dodgers and Padres failed to score for the rest of the game as Dodgers relief pitcher Chris Martin picked up the save.