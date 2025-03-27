Going to the Dodgers game? Here's how to get there

The city of Los Angeles is getting ready for the Boys in Blue to take the field at Dodger Stadium for their home opener of the 2025 MLB season.

The Dodgers will be hosting the Detroit Tigers for the first game of a three-game series. This will be the first time the team will be playing in front of a home crowd since beating the New York Yankees for the 2024 World Series Championship.

Thousands of fans are getting ready to welcome the Boys in Blue to Dodger Stadium to host the Detroit Tigers for their home opener in the 2025 MLB season. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dodgers are coming off a two-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series.

With thousands of fans expected to travel to Elysian Park, there are several ways of getting there. The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 4:10 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Here are different ways to get to the Dodgers game:

Driving to Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium can be reached by several freeways, it just depends on which direction you're coming from. Drivers can take both directions on the 101 Freeway, the northbound 5 Freeway, the southbound 110 Freeway and the eastbound 10 Freeway.

Traffic getting to Dodger Stadium tends to be heavy, so drivers are urged to account for traffic delays.

The stadium can also be reached by taking surface streets.

Once fans get to the stadium, they are instructed by parking staff to find an open space in the general parking lots or the preferred parking, the MLB website says. Parking passes can be purchased ahead of time.

"In order to maintain a safe and convenient environment, the Dodgers ask that all fans follow the directives of the Dodger Stadium parking staff who are there to assist you," the MLB website says.

Dodger Stadium Express

All Dodgers game ticket holders are able to ride the Dodger Stadium Express for free. The express can be reached at Union Station and the South Bay.

There are six Metro rail lines across LA County that connect to the express. Service to the stadium from Union Station begins 2.5 hours before game time and runs through the end of the 2nd inning for all home games, the Metro website says.

Buses drop off fans behind center field and at the top deck.

Service after the game back to Union Station, pick up at the same spots. Return service ends 45 minutes after the final out or 20 minutes post-game events. Parking at Union Station starts at $8, the Metro website says.

If you are traveling from the South Bay area, service runs every 30 minutes starting 2.5 hours before game time. The last bus leaves Harbor Gateway Transit Center at game time.

Fans can board the express at the Slauson, Manchester, Harbor Freeway, Rosecrans, or Harbor Gateway Transit Center Metro stations.

Buses coming from the South Bay drop off fans behind right field. Return service pick up at the same stop after the game.

Service back to the South Bay begins after the end of the 7th inning and the last bus departs 45 minutes after the final out or 20 minutes post-game events.

"Free parking is available at Harbor Gateway, Rosecrans, Harbor Freeway, Manchester and Slauson stations on a first-come, first-served basis," the Metro website says. "Note, Harbor Gateway Transit Center is subject to a $3 rate for Sunday games during the NFL season."

Metro A Line: Operates from Long Beach to Azusa, via Union Station

Metro E Line: Operates from Santa Monica to East LA

Metro B Line: Operates from North Hollywood to Union Station

Metro D Line: Operates from Koreatown to Union Station

Metro C Line: Operates between Norwalk and Aviation/Century and connects with the Metro A Line at Willowbrook Station

Metro K Line: Operates from Expo/Crenshaw to Redondo Beach

Taking public transportation to Dodger Stadium

Ticket holders can also take the Metro Rail or other buses to Dodger Stadium from various directions.

The Blue A Line can be taken to the Chinatown Station at the intersection of Alameda Street and College Street. Dodger Stadium is only a .25-mile walk from there. Riders can also walk .50 miles to the Broadway stop and hop on the Dodger Stadium Express at Union Station.

Rideshare options

Several rideshare options are also available to take to Dodger Stadium.