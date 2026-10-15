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Brewers complete NLCS sweep, ending Dodgers' playoff run

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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The Los Angeles Dodgers' quest for three consecutive World Series titles ended on Thursday night after the Milwaukee Brewers swept the Boys in Blue in the National League Championship Series. 

The Dodgers jumped out to an early lead in the second inning after Andy Pages batted in right fielder Kyle Tucker and superstar Shohei Ohtani ended his nearly two-month home-run drought with a three-run homer to right-center field. 

But the lead dwindled through four innings as the Brewers inched their way forward, tying the game in the fifth inning and taking the lead in the sixth with a solo home run from center fielder Garrett Mitchell.

While the Dodgers had opportunities to claw back the lead, they failed to bring in runners in scoring position several times.

According to MLB Network, the Brewers' comeback secured the franchise in the history books as they became the first team to sweep the team that swept them in the playoffs the previous year. 

After the second-inning home run, Ohtani finished 1-for-4 at the plate.

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