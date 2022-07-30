Dodgers bolster bullpen via trade; send Zach McKinstry to Cubs for Chris Martin

The Dodgers have acquired relief pitcher Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for utility player Zach McKinstry.

Martin, 36, signed a one-year deal with Chicago prior the start of the 2022 season, worth $2.5 million.

In 34 appearances, tossing 31.1 innings with a 4.34 ERA, he's struck out 40 batters and features a 1.34 WHIP. He's struck out 30.1% of batters faced, while walking just four hitters all year.

Prior to his time in Chicago, Martin has pitched with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and was most recently a member of the 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves.

In return, the Cubs receive Zach McKinstry, who had spent portions of the previous two seasons with the big league club.

Just 27-years-old, McKinstry can play outfield, second and third base, and has shown glimpses of what made the Dodgers draft him in 2016.

In 60 games with the Boys in Blue in 2021, he had seven homers and 29 RBIs while hitting .215. However, since then he's managed just .091 with one homer, albeit in just 10 games.

He's flourished in Triple-A, especially in 2022 where he's hitting. 335 with four homers and 25 runs driven in, giving the Cubs a viable utility option should he bring that level of production to the bigs.