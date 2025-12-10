Watch CBS News
Dodgers, Baby2Baby host young students for holiday party

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
In their third year of partnership, the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and local nonprofit Baby2Baby teamed up Wednesday to provide 600 students with essentials and holiday gifts.

The event at Dodger Stadium was attended by students from the Los Angeles Unified School District, KIPP SoCal Public Schools and the Pasadena Unified School District, which included many students affected by January's devastating Eaton Fire.

Students received lunch and holiday essentials such as "warm clothing, winter coats, toiletries, toys and more" according to event organizers. They also had a chance to sled down a snowy hill and run the bases at Dodger Stadium with infielder Tommy Edman in attendance. 

"It's a really awesome event, we look forward to it all year, every year," said Kristin McCowan, Dodgers Vice President of Government and Community Affairs. "[The students] are just having an epic kids' holiday experience."

