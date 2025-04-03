Dixon leads Villanova past USC 60-59 in College Basketball Crown

Eric Dixon led Villanova with 28 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 18 seconds remaining as the Wildcats defeated USC 60-59 on Thursday night in the College Basketball Crown.

Villanova plays UCF in the semifinals on Saturday.

Dixon shot 10 of 24 from the field, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 7 from the line for the Wildcats (21-14). Wooga Poplar scored 16 points while going 5 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added seven rebounds. Jhamir Brickus finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Saint Thomas finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Trojans (17-18). Rashaun Agee added 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals for USC. Desmond Claude also had 10 points.

Poplar scored 14 points in the first half and Villanova went into halftime trailing 31-27. Dixon scored 24 points in the second half.