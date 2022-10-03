Diver reported missing off Catalina Island

The Coast Guard is searching for a diver who was reported missing Monday near Catalina Island.

(credit: CBS)

The unidentified diver was first reported missing at 2:10 a.m. by the dive vessel Cee Ray, according to the Coast Guard. Further details about the missing diver were not released.

Two helicopter crews, a boat crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Narwhal were launched to search some of the northwest coastlines of the island. Baywatch Cabrillo and Baywatch Avalon are also conducting search and rescue operations.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.