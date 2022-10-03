Watch CBS News
Local News

Diver reported missing off Catalina Island

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Coast Guard is searching for a diver who was reported missing Monday near Catalina Island.

missing-diver-catalina.png
(credit: CBS)

The unidentified diver was first reported missing at 2:10 a.m. by the dive vessel Cee Ray, according to the Coast Guard. Further details about the missing diver were not released.

Two helicopter crews, a boat crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Narwhal were launched to search some of the northwest coastlines of the island. Baywatch Cabrillo and Baywatch Avalon are also conducting search and rescue operations.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 9:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.