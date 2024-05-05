Watch CBS News
Dive teams recover drowning victim from Laguna Lake

By Iris Salem

A man drowned in Laguna Lake over the weekend. 

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was pulled from the lake by first responders. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to Fullerton police, first responders were dispatched to the location following a report of a man who entered the lake and attempted to swim across it but had not been seen exiting. 

A dive team with the Orange County Sheriff's Department responded and conducted a search, recovering the victim. 

Police said foul play was not suspected. 

According to police, swimming is prohibited at Laguna Lake. The location is popular, however, for outdoor activities, such as bike riding.

