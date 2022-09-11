Disneyland, California Adventure to get two new fireworks shows in 2023

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim are both getting two new nighttime shows in late January 2023.

As part of Disney's 100th-anniversary celebration, officials announced Sunday that the show "Wondrous Journeys" will debut at Disneyland Park, while "World of Color -- One" will launch at California Adventure.

The latter show will "celebrate the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney a century ago. It's going to be World of Color like you've never seen it before, with an all-new inspiring story told through some favorite characters," Disney officials said.

Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced the updates at this weekend's D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim.

"It's terrific to be together in person and connect with our fans again at D23 Expo. I love sharing in the excitement with them for what we have ahead of us," D'Amaro said. "As the world's greatest storytellers, I'm thrilled to share the new and innovative ways we are bringing next-generation Disney magic to life across Disney parks and experiences."

In addition, the company announced there will be the "Magic Happens" parade returning to Disneyland Park in the spring.

Pacific Wharf at California Adventure will be re-imagined into San Fransokyo from "Big Hero 6."

The Mandalorian and Grogu will make their first appearance at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in mid-November.

Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel will become Pixar Place Hotel, with Great Maple opening a flagship restaurant on the first floor and operating other food and beverage locations throughout the hotel.

The Burbank-based entertainment behemoth also announced that a new attraction is coming to the Avengers Campus at California Adventure that will "expand into the multiverse," featuring a brand-new story that will bring guests into battle alongside their favorite superheroes.