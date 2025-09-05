Dinah's Chicken in Glendale among businesses burglarized in strip mall

A Dinah's Chicken in Glendale was among a group of businesses that were burglarized on Friday morning.

The Glendale Police Department said shortly after 3 a.m., El Pavo Bakery, El Ruby Café and Dinah's Chicken were burglarized along San Fernando Road.

Security cameras from inside the businesses show two individuals wearing masks smashing through the glass doors and rummaging through the cash registers. Some of the business owners said the individuals didn't get away with much since they've taken steps not to leave money after closing.

"We do not keep money in our business," said Vanessa Cuateco, whose parents own El Ruby Cafe. "With just how crazy it is right now, we do not want to put anything inside that would cause us to get burglarized."

Police do not have any description of the suspects, but they will continue to review video footage.

Linda Pearson from Dinah's said getting a call in the early morning that her business was broken into was frustrating and was like getting "slapped in the face."

"I don't know what you're thinking, especially breaking into a food establishment; there's nothing there except food," Pearson said. "If you're hungry, come here and we'll give you free food."