Dillon Brooks scores 25, Suns dominate Luka-less Lakers for a 132-108 victory

Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 21 and the Phoenix Suns pulled away in the second half to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 132-108 on Tuesday night.

The Lakers were playing without five-time All-Star Luka Doncic, who was out with a lower leg contusion. They did welcome the return of Austin Reaves, who missed the past three games with a left calf strain.

Reaves finished with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting off the bench, while LeBron James led the Lakers with 23. Los Angeles has lost two straight.

The Suns — who have won two out of three against the Lakers this season — led by 10 at halftime and quickly pushed that advantage to 99-72 midway through the third. They took a 112-86 lead into the fourth after scoring 45 points in the third on 16-of-22 (72.7%) shooting.

Brooks scored 12 in the decisive third and finished 10 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. The 29-year-old came into the game averaging 21.7 points, which is easily a career high.

All five Suns starters scored in double figures. Mark Williams had 18 points and nine rebounds, while Collin Gillespie scored 16. Booker added 11 assists.

The Suns have won two of their past three.

Phoenix took a 67-57 lead into halftime. Brooks and Booker both had 13 points for the Suns, who shot 60% from the field before the break. James had 18 for the Lakers.

Up next

Lakers: Host Houston on Thursday.

Suns: At New Orleans on Friday.