Big rig fuel spill closes down westbound 60 Freeway in East L.A.

All lanes of the westbound CA-60 Freeway at the I-710 interchange are closed after a crashed big rig spilled diesel fuel across the roadway.

KCAL News

The California Highway Patrol has issued a two-hour SigAlert for the East Los Angeles highway, beginning at 3 p.m.