Songwriter Diane Warren adopts West Hollywood runaway pig

Songwriter Diane Warren has adopted a West Hollywood runaway pig that was caught on video running through the neighborhood, her publicist said.

The pig, which has been dubbed Wilbur, was put up for adoption after a man riding an e-bike captured video of him running in the street.

Wilbur is believed to have escaped from a home near Poinsettia Park on Willoughby Avenue. Harrison followed the surprisingly speedy pig down alleyways and across streets as it narrowly avoided the cars of unknowing drivers, before he finally thought he had it trapped. He said it took multiple people to finally orchestrate its capture on Saturday afternoon.

"I, basically, was riding down the street when I saw what I think is a little puppy, and it's not a little puppy — that's a pig!" Jamaal Harrison told CBS LA.

He said it took multiple people to finally orchestrate its capture on Saturday afternoon. His video of Wilbur has gained thousands of views and comments from people reacting to the excursion.

Wilbur was being cared for at the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter. Further details about his adoption were not immediately known.