Social media video shows runaway pig running through West Hollywood streets

Social media video captured an unconventional pursuit in Los Angeles over the weekend, when a runaway pig led a wild chase through the streets of West Hollywood before it was finally captured. Now, social media sleuths are trying to find its owner.

"There's a pig in West Hollywood!" said Jamaal Harrison while recording the video that has gained more than 270,000 views on TikTok as of Sunday evening. "We gotta catch the pig. ... Come back pig!"

Wilbur, the runaway pig fleeing through the streets of West Hollywood. Jamaal Harrison

Despite using an e-bike to try catching up with the animal, which has been dubbed Wilbur and is believed to have escaped from a home near Poinsettia Park on Willoughby Avenue, Harrison said it took multiple people to finally orchestrate its capture on Saturday afternoon.

"I, basically, was riding down the street when I saw what I think is a little puppy, and it's not a little puppy — that's a pig!" Harrison said while speaking with CBS LA.

He followed the surprisingly speedy pig down alleyways and across streets as it narrowly avoided the cars of unknowing drivers, before he finally thought he had it trapped.

"The pig runs across the yards and down through the alleyway behind Canter's, over by Fairfax," Harrison recalled, saying that another man followed along to lend a hand. "I cut off the pig, and then he goes to the corner to grab the pig — the pig runs right through his legs."

Wilbur the runaway pig. Jamaal Harrison

It was then that Harrison lost sight of the animal, posting the videos to his TikTok and going about his usual day. All the while, the video blew up, with hundreds of views and comments flooding his channel as people tried to identify the pig.

"The comments are going, 'Oh, I know that pig. I know where that pig comes from and I've seen that pig before,'" Harrison said.

Eventually, someone else captured the pig, which is now being cared for at the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter. Officials say that it will stay there until Thursday, August 20, unless its rightful owner comes to pick it up. After that point, it would likely be transferred to another shelter that is more suitable for pigs outside of Los Angeles.

"We're just waiting to see if the owner's gonna come get the pig, or, a lot of people kind of want the pig," Harrison said. "There's a lot of people out there who love this pig."