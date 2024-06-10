Watch CBS News
Diamond Bar man arrested for killing woman in Huntington Beach

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of a woman in Huntington Beach in late May. 

Diamond Bar resident Christoper Mendez, 35, was arrested at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday near the Mexico border while he attempted to re-enter the United States, according to Huntington Beach Police Department spokesperson Jessica Cuchilla. 

Mendez was named as a person of interest in the homicide on June 5. 

He is being held on $2 million bail after he was accused of killing Walnut woman Nicole Marquisee, 35, at a home in the 1100 block of England Street on May 31. 

Police said that Mendez and Marquisee were "in a dating relationship."

Investigators have not yet released details surrounding the incident, but they launched a homicide investigation on June 1 after getting sent to the home at around 2:30 p.m. that day. 

They said that evidence suggesting a homicide occurred at the home was discovered and that they believed it was an isolated incident.  

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 7:46 PM PDT

