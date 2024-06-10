Diamond Bar man arrested for killing woman in Huntington Beach

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of a woman in Huntington Beach in late May.

Diamond Bar resident Christoper Mendez, 35, was arrested at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday near the Mexico border while he attempted to re-enter the United States, according to Huntington Beach Police Department spokesperson Jessica Cuchilla.

Mendez was named as a person of interest in the homicide on June 5.

He is being held on $2 million bail after he was accused of killing Walnut woman Nicole Marquisee, 35, at a home in the 1100 block of England Street on May 31.

Police said that Mendez and Marquisee were "in a dating relationship."

Investigators have not yet released details surrounding the incident, but they launched a homicide investigation on June 1 after getting sent to the home at around 2:30 p.m. that day.

They said that evidence suggesting a homicide occurred at the home was discovered and that they believed it was an isolated incident.