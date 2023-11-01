Dia De Los Muertos celebration takes over historic Olvera Street

For the last week, Jenny Hernandez traveled to Los Angeles' historic Olvera Street before and after work to prepare her tribute for her nephew.

"He was an Aztec dancer here for many years and he passed away," she said. "I make sure our flowers are good and there's no trash."

For the past 16 years, Hernandez's homage has grown incrementally larger every year as more loved ones who have died, sometimes people she didn't even know, are added to her ofrenda. Several other shrines surround Hernandez's altar, honoring the lives of family and friends during the annual Dia De Los Muertos celebration. Translated to "Day of the Dead" and originating in Mexico, the yearly holiday acts as a way for people to pay their respects and reconnect with those who passed away.

"It is a celebration of life," said Hernandez. "We remember them. It's not supposed to be a sad occasion."

Many bakeries like La Monarca sell traditional desserts called "pan de muerto." They work day and night trying to bake the nearly 900 pieces of the sweet bread.

Olvera Street, the Mexican Marketplace whose rich history and culture dates back to the day LA was founded, organizes the annual celebration with processions and dances.